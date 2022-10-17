Ram Gopal Varma hails Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Small film is breaking records of biggies

Rishab Shetty's Kantara has taken over the Indian box office. Kantara, which has been dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, is having a glorious run in the theatres. It's a clear winner as everybody from all corners are heaping praises on the film. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who never fears to speak his words, has yet again taken to Twitter and shared his two cents on Kantara. He stated that a small film like Kantara has taken over all the biggies. Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter handle and heaped praises on the Kannada film Kantara, which has managed to impress audiences with its content irrespective of any language barrier. He tweeted, "Just when all Filmwallas came to the conclusion that only SUPER STARS, MASSIVE PRODUCTION VALUES and SPECTACULAR VFX can bring people to theatres, a small tiny film with no names #Kantara is breaking all the records of the BIGGIES."

It's not just RGV, many celebs from the industry including Tollywood, Kollywood, Sandalwood, and Bollywood have praised the film. Dhanush was one of the first few Tamil celebrities to watch Kantara and appreciated it. Kichcha Sudeep, Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shilpa Shetty, and Kangana Ranaut also lauded the film.