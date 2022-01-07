Ram Kapoor gets candid about working with Shefali Shah in Human; Says ‘She's an absolute darling of a person’

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s upcoming web series Human has been the talk of the town ever since the makers have unveiled the trailer. The medical drama, starring Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Ram Kapoor, Seema Biswas etc in the lead, will unravel unexpected secrets of the world of medicines and its effect on people with a gripping tale of murder, mystery, lust, and manipulation. While Human is coming with a great ensemble of cast, Ram Kapoor is quite excited to collaborate with Shefali Shah once again for the medical drama.

Talking about the same, Ram has been all praises for Shefali and called him a total goofball. “It's always amazing to work with Shefali, I've worked with her 2-3 times before and we get along really well. She's an absolute darling of a person, a total goofball, you know, she's a lot of fun when the camera's not rolling in! And I also tend to have a lot of fun when I work. So, we have a lot of fun, pulling each other's leg or playing pranks on somebody else. And that's the best way to work because you keep it light-hearted, you know, so you do serious work, but in between you try and have a little fun, I believe. That's the best way to work,” Ram was quoted saying.

To note, Human mark Ram and Shefali’s fourth collaboration after Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding, Nagesh Kukunoor, Lakshmi and God Place. The medical drama is slated to premiere on January 14 this year on Disney+ Hotstar.