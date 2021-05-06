Ramyug Twitter Review: Netizens disappointed with Kunal Kohli directorial; Says it had several flaws

As Kunal Kohli directorial Ramyug has released today, here’s what the netizens have to say about it.

The OTT platforms have been going places during the COVID 19 pandemic and has witnessed a massive spike in the readership of late. And while this has given the filmmaker an opportunity to bring in new content. Amid this, Kunal Kohli had been making the headlines courtesy his recently released show Ramyug starring Tisca Chopra, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Anup Soni, Teena Singh, Dalip Tahil, Vivan Bhatena etc. It happened to be based on the popular Sanskrit epic and was creating a lot of buzz post the release of its trailer.

However, looks like the mythological series have failed to live up to the expectations as the social media is abuzz with criticism for the show. While the viewers were of the opinion that Ramyug was no where close to Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, they also believed that the Kunal Kohli directorial had a lot of flaws. A Twitter user wrote, “#Ramyug only present a blur picture of actual scripture #theRamayana to the new generation. Better to watch Ramanand Sagar's #Ramayana or Anand Sagar's #Ramayana than this.” Another user tweeted, “High budget superstar #AkshayDogra ate into most of the budget it seems, that is why not enough budget for enough production staff to check on the finer details.. like the English writing which is clearly seen on the screen.”

Take a look a tweets for Ramyug:

lagta hai director ne pahlee baar kaam kiya hai.. badi galtiya kar rakhi hai #ramyug — Sachin Bansal (@SB_journalist) May 6, 2021

@kunalkohli arey ye kya bna diya #Ramyug @MXPlayer Dimag le ke bnaye the ya Ghar tumhara dimag @Dream11 ki Tarah ghas charne gya tha... — Vattsal (@VatsalVj) May 6, 2021

#Ramyug only present a blur picture of actual scripture #theRamayana to the new generation. Better to watch Ramanand Sagar's #Ramayana or Anand Sagar's #Ramayana than this. @gurruchoudhary @arungovil12 — AMIT MOHAN (@Amo_VacKy) May 6, 2021

High budget superstar #AkshayDogra ate into most of the budget it seems, that is why not enough budget for enough production staff to check on the finer details.. like the English writing which is clearly seen on the screen. #RidhiDogra #Packofwolves #Ramyug pic.twitter.com/ymifcwefuo — SarojiniSehgal (@SarunHayakhan) May 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan starring Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, which garnered a lot of appreciation after it was premiered last years after decades, has made its way to television screens once again. Sharing the excitement about the same, Dipika had stated, “Ramayan aired during the lockdown last year, and looks like history is repeating itself.”

