Ranbir Kapoor in talks to make OTT debut soon? Assassin drama may be on the cards

According to a latest report, a 10-part assassin drama series has been pitched to Ranbir Kapoor and the actor is giving it a thought. Read on to know more.

Ranbir Kapoor last made his appearance on the big screen in 2018 and won accolades for the same, but the actor's next ambitious project Brahmastra with best friend Ayan Mukerji has delayed multiple times. While continues to work on the film's completion, the actor is also in talks for several other projects. One of them is a OTT project. According to a report in Mid-Day, an assassin drama has been pitched to Ranbir and the actor is giving it a thought.

A source close to the publication revealed, "The discussions began only a few weeks ago. Only if RK gives his nod, the team will begin the hunt for a director."

Just recently, Hrithik Roshan was offered two plum roles in web series and the actor has reportedly said yes to one of the project. Elaborating on Ranbir's possible OTT debut, the source added, "The 10-part series has been envisioned on a grand scale and will be shot across multiple countries. The show is not likely to go on floors soon as the multi-country shoot will be hard to pull off amid the current restrictions. Also, Ranbir Kapoor has allotted his dates to his next with Shraddha Kapoor that rolls in November."

Ranbir has often been spotted in the last few weeks as he finishes his dubbing work for Brahmastra. The actor, who is in a steady relationship with Alia Bhatt, will be starring opposite each other for the first time in Brahmastra.

