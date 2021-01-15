Randeep Hooda announces new cop thriller series titled Inspector Avinash: Thrilled to start the year with this.

Titled Inspector Avinash, the thriller series will be helmed by Neeraj Pathak and is based on the real-life events of police officer Avinash Mishra essayed by Randeep Hooda.

Randeep Hooda, who made his Hollywood debut in 2020 with Russo Bothers 'Extraction', now has an interesting line up of movies this year. The actor will be giving the audiences something brand new as the antagonist in Salman Khan starrer Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai. He will also be uniting onscreen with Illeana D'cruz for Unfair and Lovely.

Apart from these motion pictures, Hooda is also all ready to take his journey in the streaming space forward with a cop thriller series. Titled Inspector Avinash, the series will be helmed by Neeraj Pathak and is based on the real-life events of police officer Avinash Mishra.

Set in Uttar Pradesh, Randeep Hooda's cop avatar will be in a dramatic retelling of the life of the famed cop dealing with criminal activities of the state. The actor took to social media to give his fans and followers a glimpse of his look and make the big announcement.

Sharing a picture from his vanity van, Hooda wrote, "INew Year, New Beginnings #InspectorAvinash @officialjiostudios #NeerajPathak @neerrajpathak1."

Revealing what it's like to play a cop, Randeep said, "Portraying a super cop like Avinash Mishra is exciting and challenging at the same time. I'm thrilled to start the year with this series and looking forward to present a thorough entertainer to the audience with this one." This will be Randeep's leading debut role in the streaming space as he was earlier seen in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy.

Inspector Avinash is being bankrolled by Neeraj Pathak and Krishan Chowdhray for Jio Studios and presented by Jio Studios and Gold Mountain Pictures.

