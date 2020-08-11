Randeep Hooda broke pledge for Extraction, reveals he was 'heartbroken' after cutting his hair for the film

Randeep Hooda revealed that he had taken a pledge not to shave his beard or cut his hair until the completion of another film. Read on to know more.

Randeep Hooda teamed up with Chris Hemsworth earlier this year to give viewers an extremely entertaining and action-packed film titled Extraction. Needless to say, the film became one of the most watched films on Netflix and was a massive hit among the audience. But did you know that Randeep Hooda was heartbroken during the filming of Extraction? Yes, the actor revealed it all in an interview to Candy magazine. For the unversed, Randeep had another film Battle of Saragarhi in the pipeline for which he had grown a thick beard and long hair.

Randeep said that he had taken a pledge not to shave his beard or cut his hair until the completion of the film. However, Extraction came along and the makers wanted him to sport a starkly different look than that of Chris Hemsworth. "I was really heartbroken. I had taken a pledge in front of the Guru Granth Sahib in Golden Temple that I will not cut my hair till this movie reaches its conclusion. When I got offered this role in Extraction, I did this audition still hoping that Saragarhi goes on, but it was a very hard decision for me to take off my hair.. Kesh Katana," Randeep revealed.

He added, "So I went to the Gurdwara here, and I apologised and I said, I have to work. You know, I have to keep working. I mean my job is such that it is a performing art. And if I don’t perform something inside me will die. And I apologised, I came home shaved my beard, with a very heavy heart, I just had to move on by putting an end to it."

However, the actor learnt to let it go and the high-intense action scenes in Extraction definitely helped. “I was very heartbroken throughout the filming of Extraction as well because a part of me was so attached to Saragarhi. But then I thought that I’ve to move on. And have put your best foot forward, that was kind of a lesson for me to let go of the baggage with grace," he said.

Adding, "And then of course, as soon as I got on the sets of Extraction, they got me rehearsing for action and that really kind of blew my mind and piqued my interest that I gave it my all to this movie as well," Randeep Hooda concluded.

