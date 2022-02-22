Randeep Hooda to star in series Cat: It has all the elements to appeal to audience

Actor Randeep Hooda will be seen bringing his versatile acting prowess with upcoming revenge drama 'Cat'.

This series marks Randeep's return to Netflix after his role in the Chris Hemsworth-starrer 'Extraction'.

Randeep said, "'Cat' again has all the elements to appeal to a global audience. It has given me an opportunity to explore new facets as an actor in a simple but intriguing script. Can't wait to see the audience reaction to the series."

About an innocent man, 'Cat' is a crime thriller set against the backdrop of the Punjab hinterlands. He is thrown into a deep, drug trafficking conspiracy between gang lords, cops and political powers.

Produced by Movie Tunnel Productions in association with Jelly Bean Entertainment, the actor will play the lead in this revenge drama series.

'Cat' is directed by showrunner Balwinder Singh Janjua and co-directed by Rupinder Chahal and Anutej Singh.

After giving us films like 'Saand Ki Aankh' and 'Mubarakan' as a writer, Balwinder Singh Janjua shifts gears with his latest directorial venture.

Following the completion of 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely', a social comedy film with Randeep, the duo partnered again to bring forth stories from the underbelly of Punjab.

Janjua shared: "With the pace at which our industry is releasing content, it's very easy to be lost in the herd, but with the industry giant like Netflix backing my passion for creating a series with a subject so close to my heart, I feel truly blessed and lucky. And having the opportunity to work with an exceptional artist like Randeep Hooda is the cherry on top."

