Randeep Hooda turns his Extraction avatar into a hilarious meme to take a dig at liquor shops reopening

Lockdown 3.0 began on 4 May in India and with that it also saw the re-opening of liquor shops across India. While the shops stayed shut in a few red zones, majorly across the country, long queues were witnessed with many spots even defying social distancing norms. The situation especially in Delhi and Noida got out of hand and the cops were forced to stop the sale of liquor. Actor Randeep Hooda, who was recently seen opposite Chris Hemsworth in Extraction, took inspiration from his character and turned it into a hilarious meme.

Taking to Instagram, Randeep Hooda shared a picture of himself from the film which shows him all brusied and battered. With one arm in a cast and blood on his face, Randeep's caption was hilarious. He wrote, "Coming back from the #LiquorShop be like ...#StayHome #StaySafe #Extraction.'

Check out Randeep Hooda's Instagram below:

Just yesterday, Randeep had shared a behind the scenes video of rehearsing the knife fight scene with Chris Hemsworth. The caption read, "You perform how you practice. @randeephooda and @chrishemsworth putting in the rehearsal time for #Extraction @netflix @netflixfilm." Check out the video:

The Chris Hemsworth starrer action flick, Extraction, opened to positive reactions and was loved by many. The film's action especially received rave reviews and the film is said to have reached 90 million homes in just one month. Have you watched Extraction? Let us know what you think of it in the comments below.

