Ranjish Hi Sahi Review: Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amala Paul, Amrita Puri’s earnest ode to Mahesh Bhatt & Parveen Babi

Ranjish Hi Sahi

Cast: Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amala Paul, Amrita Puri, Zarina Wahab, Paras Priyadarshan

Creator: Mahesh Bhatt

Writer and Director: Pushpdeep Bhardwaj

Rating: 3.5

“Ranjish hi sahi, dil hi dukhaane ke liye aa/ aa phir se mujhe chhor jaane ke liye aa” (Even if it’s with rancor in your heart please come, to add to my pain/ Even if it is to leave me once more, please come again)

Thus begins the Urdu ghazal written by Pakistani poet, Ahmad Faraz, made popular by the legendary Mehdi Hassan’s voice. This is where writer and director Pushpdeep Bhardwaj’s new web series, Ranjish Hi Sahi takes its name from, making it evident to the viewer, that the show, is in essence, the tale of love mingled with sadness and longing.

Set in the ‘70s, Ranjish Hi Sahi, starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amala Paul, and Amrita Puri, follows the story of Shankar Vats (Tahir) a passionate, yet dejected director who has continuously failed to prove his mettle in showbiz. Shankar’s life changes when he meets the gorgeous Aamna Parvez (Amala), an emerging diva, who finds a companion in him. All this while, Shankar’s wife Anju (Amrita) is left to bring food to the table as she quietly suffers the burden of a broken home.

The series is an ode to a bygone era in Bollywood whose old school charm might feel ancient in the day and age of OTT platforms. Spread across 8 episodes, writer and director Bhardwaj gives a glimpse into the inner workings of showbiz. From narrations with big-shot producers to mahurats and tabloid gossip to parties, the show has it all. But Bhardwaj’s main motive lies at showcasing the ordinary lives beneath the façade, the everyday tragedy that usually haunts the aspirational success of stars.

It should be noted that Ranjish Hi Sahi heavily draws from the creator of the series, Mahesh Bhatt’s life, and his relationship with the beautiful yesteryear actress Parveen Babi. Watch closely, and you will notice one easter egg after another, if you are familiar with Bhatt and Babi’s love story. In the past, Bhatt made Arth (1982) and Woh Lamhe (2006) based on the same subject. However, Bhardwaj’s series draws far more inspiration from the filmmaker’s life, and adds several specific details, than any of Bhatt’s earlier projects. Not just his relationship with Babi, but one might even get a glimpse of Bhatt’s childhood, and his journey into the film industry. Bhardwaj even retains the essence of Mahesh Bhatt’s name in his protagonist’s name, ‘Shankar Vats’.

All the lead actors deliver more than decent performances. Tahir Raj Bhasin as Shankar grabs attention and successfully holds it too. Apart from being on screen, he also lends voice to the narration of the film. In some scenes, however, you get a tad bit disconnected, especially when you expect his character to be at his lowest - helpless, hopeless, and dejected. Amrita Puri as Anju does not have many scenes to outshine her previous performances, but she maintains her spark throughout.

However, it is Amala Paul as Aamna Parvez, who surprises you with her debut Hindi act. Amala as Parveen Babi lights up the screen with her confidence, as she delivers an earnest performance with memorable screen presence. Zarina Wahab as Shankar’s mother, Rukhsar and Paras Priyadarshan as his younger brother Ganesh deserve equal credit for their acts.

Writer and director Pushpdeep Bharadwaj takes his time to present Shankar’s story as he jumps from one decade of his life to another seamlessly. Unfortunately, he does not give the same treatment to the other two pivotal characters of his series, Aamna, and Anju, and it only makes you wonder why.

It would not have harmed viewers to know more about Aamna’s childhood, her relationship with her parents, and her journey to fame in showbiz. The same goes for Anju, especially the workings of her mind when it came to handling the woes of a failing marriage and an absent husband.

A mysterious ‘Watchman’ also finds screen time, who acts as the voice of reason and introspection for Shankar. However, you are left to your guess work to understand who this character actually is.

Irrespective of whether you are familiar with the lives of Mahesh Bhatt and Parveen Babi or not, the 8-episodes-long series, Ranjish Hi Sahi will make you feel the throes of love and loneliness.

Watch it for the earnest performances, and a decent retelling of a tragic real-life love story.

