Ranjish Hi Sahi TEASER Out: Time travel to ‘70s in this love saga ft Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amala Paul, Amrita Puri

Reputed filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has delivered many memorable love stories for the big screen, and now, he is back with an upcoming series Ranjish Hi Sahi, premiering soon on an OTT platform. Backed by Mukesh Bhatt and Jio Studios for their debut digital venture, this series is set in the ‘70s Bollywood and stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri, and Amala Paul in the lead roles. It should be noted that this series will mark Paul’s debut in Bollywood as well.

The Pushpdeep Bhardwaj directorial series will take viewers on a time travel to the classic era of ‘70s Bollywood. The story revolves around the lives of a struggling director Shankar (Tahir), diva Aamna (Amala), and Shankar’s wife Anju (Amrita). What happens when a desperate director finds his soulmate in an A-list yesteryear actress while leaving his wife torn, shocked, and betrayed? How will the three protagonists make it out of this complicated labyrinth of emotions, turmoil, heartbreak, and passion? How will this love triangle alter the lives at stake?

The teaser to this dramatic love saga just dropped and Tahir Raj Bhasin took to his official Twitter handle to share it with netizens. Sharing the video, he captioned the post, “Meet Shankar. Take a peek into backstage Bollywood in the ’70s as he walks the tight rope of a dramatic love story with #RanjishHiSahi, coming soon on @VootSelect”.

Take a look:

The teaser looks quite intriguing. Mahesh Bhatt’s story on forbidden love, trust, betrayal, glory, stardom and passion is about a ‘Desperate’ director, a ‘Determined’ wife, and a ‘Dangerous’ diva.

Watch it unfold on a streaming platform soon.

ALSO READ: Tahir Raj Bhasin says cricket has been a lucky charm for him: Started with 'Kai Po Che' & now I'm part of 83