Ranjish Hi Sahi trailer: Tahir Raj Bhasin essays perplexed husband stuck in a love triangle

After much anticipation, the makers of Mahesh Bhatt’s new show ‘Ranjish Hi Sahi’ dropped the first trailer today. It’s been alleged that the series chronicles Mahesh Bhatt’s affair with late actress and model Parveen Babi. As the trailer kicks in, it showcases an announcement being made for a ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ for Shankar Vats, the protagonist, which is being played by Tahir Raj Bhasin. The web series also features Amala Paul and Amrita Puri in lead roles.

The 2 minutes 26 seconds trailer then goes on to show Shankar (Tahir) getting indulged in an extramarital affair with the actress of his film. The show that’s been set in the 1970s Bollywood puts on display how the protagonist’s wife keeps on supporting her husband during his lows and her breakdown due to Shankar’s affair. The struggle of the protagonist through his dual love life and a film career that is on the brink of a breakdown has been aptly portrayed in the first trailer of ‘Ranjish Hi Sahi’.

Created by Mahesh Bhatt, produced by Mukesh Bhatt and Jio Studios, the show is set to premiere on Voot Select on January 13. The web series has been written and directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj.

Talking about the series, Pushpdeep in a statement said that the show that’s been based on the Golden Era of the film industry, that is, the Glorious 70s, focuses on an effort to bring out complex human emotions.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, the ‘Looop Lapeta’ actor, Tahir spilled the beans on what made him opt for the role. He shared that the challenge of a romantic drama where the protagonist is torn between the love of the two women in his life is what drew him to his part.

For the unversed, in films such as the 1982 drama ‘Arth’ and his 2006 flick ‘Woh Lamhe,’ filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has also explored similar relationship graphs.

