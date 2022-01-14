'Ranjish Hi Sahi' Twitter Review: Netizens hail Mahesh Bhatt's show as 'Fantastic’

Mahesh Bhatt’s new show ‘Ranjish Hi Sahi’ starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amala Paul and Amrita Puri began streaming on Voot Select from January 13, midnight. Set in the 70s, the series revolves around the story of Shankar, Amna, and Anju. ‘Ranjish Hi Sahi’ series explores trust, marriage, separation, and love. Mahesh Bhatt’s show has been receiving a positive response from the netizens on social media. The viewers’ praises are mostly directed towards the performance of the cast. Many have even hailed Mahesh Bhatt for the storyline. While the show is created by Mahesh, it has been written and directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj.

After binge-watching the series, netizens took to their respective Twitter handles and shared their reviews. One user wrote, "Tahir as Shankar is literally the best casting ever. So in love with this series, thank you Voot Select for #RanjishHiSahi." Another said, "Wow this amazing movie, this full of emotions and entertainment. Don't miss this. Must watch." A third one said, “This series is really heart touching. We are so happy after watching. Guys don't miss.”

With the reviews coming in, one can confidently say that the 8-long episodes have managed to glue the audience to the screen. Here are some more reviews.