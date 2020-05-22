Ranveer Singh congratulates the stellar team of Anushka Sharma's Paatal Lok; Calls it 'Straight Up Scorcher'

After Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh is all praises for Anushka Sharma's Paatal Lok as he congratulates the team of the series.

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Amazon Prime Video's Original Series Paatal Lok came as a ray of hope for all movies-buffs. Produced by Clean Slate Films, Paatal Lok marks the digital debut of Anushka Sharma as a producer. The crime thriller series features Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, and others in the lead roles. The series which had released on 15th May 2020, has received a lot of praise from all over. It has been trending all over and has been grabbing eyeballs with its story and stellar performances.

After Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao and others showered praises for the show on social media, Anushka's Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and Dil Dhadakne Do co-star and friend Ranveer Singh is also all praises for this crime thriller. Sharing the poster of Paatal Lok on his Instagram story, the Gully Boy actor wrote, 'STRAIGHT UP SCORCHER." He added, "@anushkasharma & @kans26 Unflinching conviction Raised the bar, my friends. Congratulations to the stellar team." He even mentioned, "Kadak" in Hindi on the poster.

For the uninitiated, Paatal Lok is inspired by the ancient realms of Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Patal Lok (netherworld), the series explores the interplay within the four estates of democracy. Directed by Prosit Roy and Avinash Arun, the story chronicles around four criminals who are nabbed by the police on charges of an attempted assassination of a high-profile journalist. Jaideep Ahlawat portrays the role of Hathiram Chaudhary, a tough cop who is given the responsibility of looking into the entire matter.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Gully Boy co-starring Alia Bhatt and the movie has received loads of accolades for touching upon a different side of Mumbai and bringing it alive on screen. The actor also has '83 coming in, however, the movie is postponed for now, owing to the Coronavirus lockdown, and we are hoping to see him back in action real soon. Apart from that, we will also see him in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Karan Johar's Takht starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

