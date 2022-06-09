Ranveer Singh drops hints about his ‘wild’ project; To team up with Bear Grylls for an action-packed adventure
Ranveer Singh has shared an intriguing post on social media hinting about his action-packed project.
Ranveer Singh is one of the actors in Bollywood who has been the epitome of versatility. He doesn’t miss out on a chance to experiment with his roles, looks and even genres and it is a treat to watch him onscreen. After proving his mettle with Gully Boy, Padmaavat, 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar etc, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor is making headlines for his upcoming project on Netflix. To note, it happens to be an action-packed project and Ranveer has even dropped hints about it on social media.
The Bajirao Mastani actor has shared an intriguing teaser dropping hints about his next project which seems to be set in a jungle. Ranveer had captioned the post as, “Jungle jungle pata chala hai…that things are about to get WILD!!! Toh safety-gear baandh lo, kyunki kabhi bhi, kuch bhi ho sakta hai”. Interestingly, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Ranveer will be collaborating with British Adventurer Bear Grylls on this project. A source had told Pinkvilla that the concept has been developed by Bear Grylls and is touted to be one of the biggest non-fiction shows. “Ranveer, Bear and Netflix have been in conversation for a while now and everything has finally fallen in place. It is a hugely budgeted show which will be the biggest drop for Netflix around the world. No one but Ranveer could pull off what Bear has devised for the show,” a source had told Pinkvilla.
Check out Ranveer Singh's post here:
Meanwhile, Ranveer has some interesting movies in the pipeline. He will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. The movie is slated to release on December 23 this year. Besides, he is also working on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt which will be releasing on February 10 next year.
Credits: ranveer singh instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!