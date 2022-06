Ranveer Singh drops hints about his ‘wild’ project; To team up with Bear Grylls for an action-packed adventure

The Bajirao Mastani actor has shared an intriguing teaser dropping hints about his next project which seems to be set in a jungle. Ranveer had captioned the post as, “Jungle jungle pata chala hai…that things are about to get WILD!!! Toh safety-gear baandh lo, kyunki kabhi bhi, kuch bhi ho sakta hai”. Interestingly, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Ranveer will be collaborating with British Adventurer Bear Grylls on this project. A source had told Pinkvilla that the concept has been developed by Bear Grylls and is touted to be one of the biggest non-fiction shows. “Ranveer, Bear and Netflix have been in conversation for a while now and everything has finally fallen in place. It is a hugely budgeted show which will be the biggest drop for Netflix around the world. No one but Ranveer could pull off what Bear has devised for the show,” a source had told Pinkvilla.