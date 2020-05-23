Ranveer Singh REVEALS his list of favourite web series & Tiger King and The Crown top the list

During an Instagram Q & A, Ranveer Singh revealed his favourite web series and Tiger King and The Crown topped the list; Take a look

Amidst the lockdown, since Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are quarantined at home, and not getting papped out and about the city, the actor makes sure to interact with his fans on social media. It was only yesterday that Ranveer Singh conducted a Q & A session on Instagram, and when fans asked him about his favourite films and web shows, the Padmaavat actor revealed not one but a couple of films that make it to his top list.

During the fun Q & A session, Ranveer Singh got talking about his favourite movies, TV shows, and favourite Disney film. To begin with, the actor revealed his favourite Disney movie as he posted a picture of Disney Pixar’s Inside Out. Thereafter, when a fan asked him about his favourite play, the ’83 actor shared the posters of Hamilton and The Book of Mormon and tagged them as his favourite plays. Well, it doesn’t end here as the actor went on to reveal that his favourite song was Prodigy’s Firestarter.

Moving on, Ranveer Singh revealed his favourite TV/Digital series and the list included- Tiger King, Succession, The Crown, and The Last Dance and since his favorite digital series included more names, the actor clarified that these series were just a few of his favourites. Also, Ranveer Singh revealed that his favourite comic book/superhero movie was DC’s Joker. Before signing off, when a fan asked Ranveer Singh about his all-time favourite Sci-fi movie, the actor replied that the 2001: A Space Odyssey was his favourite sci-fi film. On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy starring Alia Bhatt, and although his next film ’83’s theatrical release has been pushed due to the Coronavirus pandemic

Check out Ranveer Singh's list of his favourite web series here:

ALSO READ: After Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh dons chef’s hat to cook up a storm and THIS boomerang is proof

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×