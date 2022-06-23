Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls: Ranveer Singh asks fans to ‘bear’ with him as the trailer drops tomorrow

It was only recently that Ranveer Singh had dropped the teaser of his wild adventure with Bear Grylls and since then fans have been waiting with bated breaths to see the actor in this thrilling journey. In 2021, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Ranveer will be teaming up with Bear Grylls, for an action-packed adventure. It is billed as one of the biggest non-fiction shows to be produced in India. This also marks Ranveer's digital debut and the series was reportedly shot in Siberia. This was later confirmed by the actor himself when he dropped the teaser of the show titled ‘Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls’. Well, today the Bajirao Mastani actor has dropped a new poster and announced that the trailer of the show will be dropping tomorrow.

In the poster that Ranveer Singh shared, we can see the actor with an intense look on his face. He stands beside Bear Grylls who too seems to be cautiously looking at something. Both seem to be in a cave-like structure and we bet this will only raise the excitement levels of the fans. Sharing this new poster, Ranveer in his own quirky way wrote, “Bear with us, the wait is almost over! #RanveerVsWildWithBearGrylls trailer dropping TOMORROW!” It is evident from the fans comments that everyone is eagerly waiting for the trailer.

Check out the new poster of Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar which also starred Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak in the lead. Apart from this, Ranveer will be seen next in Karan Johar's romantic-drama film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. It is scheduled for theatrical release on 10 February 2023.

He will also reunite with Rohit Shetty Cirkus, alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma. It is officially adapted from Angoor (1982) which was based on Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors. The actor also has the Hindi remake of the hit 2005 Tamil movie, Anniya, which will release on 23rd December 2022.

ALSO READ: 83 to Simmba: 5 enjoyable Ranveer Singh films to binge-watch this monsoon weekend