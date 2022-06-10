Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls: Ranveer Singh promises 'thrilling adventures' in jungle; To air on July 8

Ranveer Singh is all set to collaborate with British adventurer, writer, and television presenter Bear Grylls. Now, the Bajirao Mastani actor shared the official trailer of his upcoming adventure show titled 'Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls.' Sharing the trailer, Ranveer took to his social media handle and captioned it: "Jungle mein Mangal! Ranveer VS Wild, an interactive special packed with thrilling adventures is COMING SOON on @netflix_in "

Check out Ranveer Vs Wild trailer:

