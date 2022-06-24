Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls Trailer: Ranveer Singh fights bears, wolves & his comfort zone for Deepika

Ranveer Singh has been an actor who has always amazed us with his hard work and dedication. He has never shied away from experimenting with his projects. And now, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress is in the limelight for another reason. He has collaborated with British adventurer Bear Grylls for an action-packed episode of Wild with Bear Grylls. Of late, Ranveer has been dropping hints about this collaboration and now he has finally unveiled the trailer of Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls which has left everyone stunned.

The over two-minute long trailer had Ranveer setting out for an unusual and adventurous journey with Bear Grylls. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor proved his determination at every step as he was adamant to get an unusual gift for his ladylove Deepika Padukone - a flower that never dies. In the video, Ranveer was seen going over the mountains, fighting bears and wolves, eating maggots, and more. The actor admitted that he was scared but was adamant about not giving up. Interestingly, Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls is coming up with a new concept wherein the audience will be seen deciding every step of Ranveer’s journey making it one of the first interactive shows on OTT. To note, Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls will premiere on July 8 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer here:

Talking about Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls which marks the actor’s OTT debut, Ranveer said that he wanted to explore something new out of his comfort zone. “I wanted to stir things a little. I was speaking to your bhabhi (DP) the other day, and over dinner, I told her that I wanted to experience something new. I was confessing how I am in my comfort zone. There was a hunger in me, I knew it,” he added as he called his journey on the show an exciting one.

Besides this action-packed episode with Bear Grylls, Ranveer has some interesting projects in his kitty. As of now, he is gearing up for the release of Rohit Shetty’s directorial Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The movie will feature Ranveer in a double role and will be hitting the screens on Christmas this year. Cirkus will be witnessing a major box office clash with Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas and Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath-Part 1. Besides, Ranveer will also be seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The movie marks Ranveer’s second collaboration with Alia after their 2019 release Gully Boy. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is slated to release on February 10 next year.

Also Read: Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls: Ranveer Singh promises 'thrilling adventures' in jungle; To air on July 8