Ranvir Shorey elated to work with Vinay Pathak in the web series Chalo Koi Baat Nahi

The duo goes a long way back to hosting shows together like 'Ranvir Vinay Aur Kaun?', 'OYE', 'House Arrest', 'Duniya Goal Hain' and 'Cricket Crazy' on television.

This time both will be seen together on digital space with 'Chalo Koi Baat Nahi', a satire-based show.

Talking about the chemistry the two share, Vinay said: "Collaborating with Ranvir has always been a fun, fruitful experience for me. I have known him for a very long time and we even started our careers together as TV hosts, so coming back again as co-hosts for 'Chalo Koi Baat Nahi' is extremely exciting."

Added Ranvir, "Vinay and I have amazing chemistry that allows us to complement each other on-stage. I have always enjoyed working with him."

Elaborating on the concept of the show, Vinay said, "This show is a new experience for us as it brings together a fantastic team and a very creative concept. Satirical sketches are unique since they need to balance comedy with attention to challenges and issues faced in our day-to-day life. As hosts, we need to ensure the audience is led from one sketch to another while keeping them engaged consistently."

The show will witness special acts by actors Kavita Kaushik, Karan Wahi, Vibha Chibber, Suresh Menon, comedians Atul Khatri, Abish Matthew and social media influencers like Kriti Vij and Ankush Bahuguna amongst others.

"Chalo Koi Baat Nahi is an incredible opportunity for comedians to explore their satirical skills. This was yet another wonderful experience. I look forward to the audience enjoying our show," said Ranvir.

The writers of the comedy show are Amit Tandon and Gursimran Khamba.

The episodes capture various pillars of modern India such as media, sports, hospitals, education, Bollywood, and others.

The show will release soon on Sony LIV.

Also read| EXCLUSIVE: Sahil Khattar excited about 200 Halla Ho: Finally, I'm able to break image of being a funny guy