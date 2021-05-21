  1. Home
Rapper B.I explores a dark tunnel in intro film for full length solo album Waterfall

B.I is almost ready to make his comeback, teasing the same by releasing an intro film for his upcoming album.
B.I's concept photo for Waterfall B.I Press Photo, courtesy of 131 Label
B.I will return to greet fans soon. His company, 131 Label announced B.I's comeback schedule where the artist will be releasing a global single. He would also be releasing his first full-length album to mark an official comeback with full force.

B.I's first full-length solo album is titled Waterfall. He spoiled fans by releasing an intro film. In the intro film, B.I is seen, for the first time, walking down a dark tunnel to light. The intro film clip then continues with more abstract elements as B.I seems to be running away from something.

The album has been revealed to comprise 12 tracks including the title track Waterfall, as well as lead track illa illa, among other tracks such as Daydream, Num, and Illusion.

One title that draws attention is Remember Me, whose Korean title can be translated to "although it may be repulsive". It seems to be an attempt to address the possible criticism that will come after the album release.

The rapper has lately been in the limelight for his incredibly humane deeds of charity, volunteer work and more. The release of Waterfall on June 1 would mark his biggest project since leaving iKON in 2019. Previously, he featured on hip-hop trio Epik High's album earlier this year, which was his first musical comeback as a solo artist under 131 Label.

Credits :131 Label

