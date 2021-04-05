A rapper, a dancer, upcoming king of duality: Here’s your guide to TREASURE’s birthday boy Haruto

Born Watanabe Haruto, the rapper from TREASURE celebrates his 17th birthday today, on April 5!

It’s that time of the year again, and we can barely manage to control our excitement. April is a big month for K-Pop fans, with so many comebacks and debuts releasing, but perhaps there is also something more personal worth celebrating. Our very own Haruto from TREASURE has his birthday today, i.e, April 5! Rap out some tunes and make sure you wish him well!

Although from Japan, Haruto joined the K-Pop Idol group ‘Treasure’, and has taken Korea and the world by storm. With so many mind blowing performances, he is one of the most popular Idols right now. Being the most important face of the group, his life can get very hectic. While fans got a glimpse of him in the variety show YG Treasure Box, from which he was the first member to be selected for the group, there still might be some things you may not know about the birthday boy!

So today, we’re giving the Haruto fans more reasons to love him and for the uninitiated, new reasons to love him!

His forte - Rapping

Our tall boy Haruto loves rapping! A part of the rap line in TREASURE, no wonder in his PR video, released in Aug 2020, he listed ‘Rapper’ as one of the words to describe himself! And it’s not an empty promise or fact either. From his days in the YG Treasure Box to releasing collab projects and the raps in the group, Haruto has shown incredible potential to emerge as an amazing rapper! Check out some of his rap videos below and see for yourself! It will be hard not to fall in love with his husky voice!

He loves his looks and is unashamed to admit it!

Definitely one of the visuals in the 12-member boy group, Haruto stands tall at 183 cm, towering above others! And he gladly accepts it! In addition to this, he has a charming face with gorgeous eyes and knows how to praise himself even if others don’t! In the same PR video, he said that according to him, his charm is his long legs, attractive eyes, and handsome face! If we go by the actual words, the video says ‘Face Genius’ - which everyone agrees to!

His duality is adorable!

His MBTI personality is ISFP (Introverted, Sensing, Feeling and Perceiving) which totally shines through in his countless videos on the internet. He is goofy, but only with a few members and mostly, he is shy! But when it comes to performing - whether in front of judges or on stage - he becomes the most powerful and fierce person. His dance moves and husky voice compliment his performance really well. His personality also comes through from his selection of favourite movies and phrases! His favourite movie is the popular romantic movie ‘The Notebook’ and his favourite word is ‘사랑해’ (I love you)! How cute is that?

Time for some TMI

As he debuted with TREASURE only last year, there are still many people who might not have discovered him and the group! Well here’s some TMI about team’s rapper Haruto, that will melt your heart! Since childhood, his dream was to become a dance instructor. He’s been labelled as ‘Treasure Box’s Number 1 Visual’ - (now you know where that confidence came from!). When he’s nervous, he scratches his ears. When asked about what his personality is like in the PR video, he said ‘Like a sloth’! He loves sleeping and playing games too.

When you know so much about him, how is it possible to not love him and root for him? This is just the start! Our birthday boy Haruto has a long way to go to conquer the world!

Did you wish Haruto yet? Send him some birthday wishes in the comments below and tell us your favourite memory of him!

Share your comment ×