Rapper San E booked for assaulting pedestrian after initial investigation; Police say 'conflicting statements from both sides’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of assault.

Rapper San E was accused of assaulting a pedestrian two weeks ago. Now the report says that he has been booked by police for the same. However, after the initial investigation, police have said that both sides’ statements are conflicting and decisions will be taken after looking into the matter thoroughly.

According to the Korean media outlet MoneyS’ report, police apprehended rapper San E on August 17 for aggravated assault of a pedestrian. The incident unfolded on July 28 around 8:30 PM KST at a spark in Mapo-gu, Seoul. According to the report, after an initial accusation arose against the rapper, police conducted a pre-indictment investigation including checking CCTV footage and taking witness interviews before formally charging him.

However, police believe that Mr. A, who claimed to be the victim, is also involved in this assault. They said that ‘both sides’ statements are conflicting’. The law enforcement plans to proceed with the case after a thorough investigation of the incident.

Meanwhile, on July 29, reports emerged suggesting that San E had been accused of attacking a passerby in the park. The situation unfolded when the two had a dispute over bicycle handling. Reportedly, the rapper told Mr. A to “push the bicycle properly” before striking him with his phone and further assaulting him.

Advertisement

Mr. A claimed that some of his teeth were damaged and he also sustained a face injury near his eyes. After receiving the report, police were dispatched to the scene. Following a preliminary investigation both San E and Mr. A were allowed to leave.

Later, the Korean rapper was summoned by police for further questioning and was officially booked on grounds of assaulting the passerby. Although the police think it is a case of mutual violence, they also revealed that Mr. A didn’t use any weapon to attack San E.

Regarding the situation, the 39-year-old rapper’s agency refused to provide further comments and apologized for the incident.

Meanwhile, in 2010, under JYP Entertainment, San E debuted as the label’s first solo rapper. His successful career is marked by hits like Body Language and A Midsummer Night’s Sweetness.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest support, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Lisa confirms wrapping up filming for The White Lotus season 3 in livestream with Rosalía; watch