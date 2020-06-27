Rasbhari: Netizens troll Swara Bhasker for her new web series; Call her a fake feminist

  1. Home
Two days after Swara Bhasker came with her new web series Rasbhari, the netizens are seen trolling the actress for the show on social media.
Swara Bhasker is one of the actresses in Bollywood who often makes the headlines for her strong political views and for promoting feminism. But this time, the actress is grabbing the eyeballs for a different reason which happens to be her new web series Rasbhari. The show featured Swara in the role of a teacher along with Ayushmaan Saxena in the lead and was based in Meerut. Ever since the web show was premiered on OTT platform, social media has been brimming with reviews about Rasbhari.

And looks like the audiences aren’t pleased by Swara’s new show. In fact, Twitter is flooded with posts trolling the Veere Di Wedding actress and the netizens even called her a fake feminist. A Twitter user wrote, “You are disgusting person @ReallySwara and your movie is even more disgusting and your Twitter bio is well...... Let’s just leave that! And by the way congratulations now more people will see this shit just to see what the hype is all about! #SwaraBhaskar.”

Another user tweeted, “#SwaraBhaskar Please don't be an insensitive and shameless person onscreen or offscreen. If this is what feminism means to you, then maybe you need to flip the pages of some good dictionary and educate yourself.”

Take a look at Netizens trolling Swara Bhasker for Rasbhari:

Earlier, CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi slammed the makers of Rasbhari for presenting irresponsible content in the web series. He stated, “Creators & audience need 2 seriously rethink Freedom of expression or freedom of exploitation? Let’s spare children in the desperate need 4 entertainment.”

