Rashmi Rocket's Abhishek Banerjee opens up on the importance of a film's success and how he measures it

Abhishek Banerjee wowed us as Hathoda in Paatal Lok and since then the actor has appeared in a string of projects. From web series to films, Banerjee will now be advocating for Rashmi the athlete in Rashmi Rocket. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Abhishek opened up on the importance of a film's success and the parameters of success.

He said, "Of course, I think everybody wants their film to be a success. Everybody wants to be a successful man or woman, I don’t think it's a myth when we say that, “Mujhe Farak nahi padhta” Farak bahut padhta hai, ‘Haar Jeet tho Parinam hain, koshish humara kaam hain’ is basically the work which we do. I think while we are making the film, I don’t think anybody’s worried about the parinam, there everybody is trying their best, slogging day in and day out and then finally the film gets released and we can only pray all those slogging and all those hours of hard work will pay."

When asked how he defines the success of his film, the actor and casting director said, "When people start calling me by the name of my character, that’s how I measure the success of the film or a show. When they actually call me out with the character and talk about my character and not me, so that tells me that how much the character stayed with them or the film stayed with them."

He also added that pop culture plays a huge part. "So, when you see the kind of pop culture associated with the film in general culture, I think that’s when I realise whether it's a success or not. I don’t think money or views really count, they can come and go but the culture doesn’t go. So, if a film can give you a different kind of culture, it can start a different kind of conversation through media or public forums or word of mouth, I think that’s the measure of success for me," Abhishek Banerjee said.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth to hit theatres next month