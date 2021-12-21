Rating report card: 'The One and Only', 'Moonshine', 'Our Beloved Summer' & 'Bulgasal: Immortal Souls'

Our favourite K-dramas have joined the fierce rating battle! According to Nielsen Korea, the December 20 premiere of 'Moonshine' recorded an average nationwide viewership rating of 7.5 percent. 'Moonshine' is a drama set in the Joseon era, when the prohibition laws were the most stringent. The series tells the love story of Kang Ro Seo, played by Girl's Day's Hyeri, a struggling aristocrat who starts illegally making alcohol to support her family, and Joseon’s greatest inspector Nam Young, essayed by Yoo Seung Ho.

Red Velvet's Joy's 'The One and Only' made a promising start with an average nationwide rating of 2.442 percent for its premiere episode. The drama revolves around three terminally ill women Pyo In Sook (Ahn Eun Jin), Sung Mi Do (Red Velvet‘s Joy), and Kang Se Yeon (Kang Ye Won) who meet at a hospice. They decide to take down one bad guy before they die, but in their attempt to take down just one person, they end up meeting the most valuable person of their lives.

SBS’ 'Our Beloved Summer' achieved an average viewership rating of 3.7 percent, which is a rise from 3.3 percent for its previous episode, setting a new personal best for the drama. The sweet summery love story stars Choi Woong (Choi Woo Sik) and Gook Yeon Soo (Kim Da Mi) who meet 10 years later, after their school documentary video goes viral.

Finally, 'Bulgasal: Immortal Souls' premiered with an average rating of 6.3 percent and the highest rating of 8.0 percent. Additionally, 'Bulgasal: Immortal Souls,' came in at number 1 out of all the dramas airing at that time slot on that day. The second episode that aired on the 19th, recorded an average of 6.0 percent and a maximum of 6.9 percent in the metropolitan area.

The new tvN historical-fantasy series tells the story of a man who has become a 'bulgasal', incapable of dying or being killed. He has lived on earth for 600 years, his only reason for existing is to take revenge! The drama stars Kwon Nara, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Joon, Gong Seung Yeon and Kim Woo Seok in pivotal roles.

