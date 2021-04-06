Ratings of both Kim So Hyun's River Where The Moon Rises and Song Kang's Navillera record a fall

Ratings for Monday-Tuesday weekly dramas recorded a fall this week.

KBS2's River Where The Moon Rises recorded a nationwide average audience rating of 7.8 percent for episode 15, a 0.6 percent drop from 8.4 percent for episode 14. The drama maintained #1 in monthly TV drama ratings but has shown a decline in ratings for two consecutive episodes. It hit 7 percent for the first time since the premiere.

After SBS's Joseon Exorcist was completely canceled after two episodes due to serious historical errors and distortions, there is no other competing drama.

The reason for this decline seems to be due to the popularity of entertainment programs on Monday. Popular entertainment programs such as KBS1's Gayo Stage, SBS's Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny, MBC's Glad If You Don't Fight, JTBC's Living Alone, etc. are gaining more and more attention from viewers.

It could be said that the departure of the audience rather than the flow of the drama is having a greater effect on ratings.

Even tvN's Navillera failed to prevent viewership ratings from falling. Episode 5 recorded an average rating of 2.8 percent, the same as ratings of the premiere episode. The show was on an increasing rating march which stopped abruptly in episode 5. It fell 0.8 percent from the 3.6 percent recorded in episode 4.

What K-Drama are you watching currently? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :Studio Dragon

Share your comment ×