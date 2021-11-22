Raveena Tandon on OTT debut with Aranyak: ‘This is another landmark in my life’

After enticing audiences on the silver screen, Raveena Tandon is all set to make her web series with Aranyak. This gritty tale will feature Tandon essaying the role of a fierce cop. Her debut show will hit the streaming giant Netflix in the month of December this year. Now, ahead of the show’s premiere, Raveena Tandon spoke candidly about her OTT debut during a press conference.

The actor firmly believes that OTT has become a new landmark in her life. After enjoying 30 years on the silver screen, Raveena explains how digital space has added 30 more years to her career. “I would like to say my debut Patthar Ke Phool was with Sippy films and now my OTT debut is again with them. So this for me in my life is another landmark. Patthar Ke Phool gave me 30 years of me being in front of you and now with Aranyak in 2021 it will give me another 30 years to be with you.”

During the same interaction, Raveena opined that ‘content’ is the real king, no matter what the medium. Further, talking about her character Kasturi Dogra, Tandon revealed that she is not only strong, but her persona has everything that will strike the right chord with the audience. She added, “I think that has been the rule and it's not something new to behold. Content has always been the king and that has been proved again and again. It’s not the star face or value, but it's the content that makes any show powerful and gripping to watch. Kasturi Dogra (her character in Aranyak) in itself is so strong that it will reach out to you anyhow. So what needs to be today is content and how everyone makes it.”

Sharing her initial thought about her character Kasturi Dogra, Tandon opined that the super talented and brainy nature of her role is what made her say yes to the project. Moreover, Raveena could also relate to her. According to Raveena, Dogra is like any other woman, juggling her life between her workplace and home, yet trying to excel at everything that’s on her plate. Raveena believes that a lot of women might identify with her nature, just like her.

“When I heard Kasturi Dogra's character, I think it is the story, the entire persona, the dilemma that she goes through and every point in her life because she is this fiercely independent, super talented, brainy, brawny cop who is waiting for this opportunity to excel in her life, where she is surrounded by all her male counterparts. And yet the full prioritising of her life, her husband, her in-laws, her children, and the very fact that she wants to achieve in her career which she passionately loves being a cop. She always wanted to be a cop. So the way we women juggle our careers, our lives, the emotional support that we get from home, or we don't get from home, our priorities, our children, our in-laws, our families, is that what completely attracted me to the character because I feel a lot of women can identify with that,” she concluded.

