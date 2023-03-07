Ravi confesses to using fake medical records to dodge military enlistment; arrest warrant dismissed by court

VIXX’s rapper, singer and songwriter Ravi has admitted to the charges of attempting to evade his mandatory military enlistment. The arrest warrant against VIXX’s Ravi has now been suspended. Since Ravi has admitted to the charges, the court believes that there is not much scope for evidence destruction or anything even remotely close. The arrest warrant was initially issued against K-pop idol Ravi for trying to dodge his mandatory military enlistment. A man named Mr. Gu has reportedly been helping Ravi and other sports and entertainment celebrities to avoid military enlistment.

South Korea has a policy of mandatory military service where all men above a certain age become eligible to serve in the army. While it is not necessary for men to enlist as soon as they come of age, they all have to enlist for at least a period of 18 to 21 months. The country has special provisions for men who actively avoid this mandatory military service. The case against Ravi began when he was suspected of being involved with a military dealer who was recently exposed for assisting people in dodging military service by using fake medical records. Ravi had reportedly used fake reports of epilepsy to avoid military enlistment.

VIXX

VIXX is a South Korean boy band that debuted under Jellyfish Entertainment. VIXX was originally a six-member group. After VIXX’s vocalist Hongbin left the group, the group’s strength was then reduced to five. The group now has N, Leo, Ravi, Ken and Hyuk. VIXX as a group is quite popular for coming up with and brilliantly executing some of the most unique concepts. The group has cemented its image for focusing on the dramatic aspect of performing on stage.

VIXX’s Ravi

Ravi is a 30-year-old South Korean rapper, singer and songwriter. He is a part of K-pop group VIXX. He debuted as a part of the group in 2012 under South Korean entertainment company and managing agency Jellyfish Entertainment. Earlier this year, Ravi was suspected of being involved with a military broker who is known for helping people avoid military service by forging medical history. Further investigation revealed that Ravi had forged a history of epilepsy to avoid military enlistment. Recently, the VIXX member admitted to the charges against him thereby resulting in the cancellation of the arrest warrant that was recently issued against him.

