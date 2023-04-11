Ravi withdraws from VIXX after military evasion controversy; Apologizes with letter on Instagram

Ravi, a popular K-pop idol and member of the group VIXX, has announced his departure from the group in an Instagram post following the controversy regarding military-related corruption.

Read Ravi’s note here;

“Hello, I’m Ravi

First of all, I would like to apologise to everyone who has been damaged and hurt by my mistakes.

In the past, I was judged for social services due to a disease that I had and I was postponing my service for activities. I had reached a point where it was difficult to postpone my military service any longer.

At the time, as the only profit-generating artist in the company, and the timing of implementation of contracts signed before COVID-19 was pushed back without any promises, I was desperate to postpone my service due to the burden of penalties.

In that earnestness, I made a foolish choice and volunteered to serve in society at a time when my concerns about the company and contractual matters were resolved, and I have been serving in the military since October last year.

I would like to express my sincerest apology to the epileptic patients and their families who have been harmed as a result of my making the wrong decisions in this process, as well as to all military personnel who are currently serving with zeal.

I am also deeply sorry to all those who have been hurt by me, as well as to all the fans who have enthusiastically supported my life as a singer for a long time, that all the time I spent together has been denied and broken down. I wanted to be a singer that you could be proud of, but I'm embarrassed by having shown this side of myself. I believe I have fallen short of the precious hearts of all of you who have cared for me for a long time.

Lastly, I apologise to the members who were harmed by my errors. I've decided to leave the team so that no further harm can be done. I sincerely thank all of the members who have been with my insufficient self for 11 years, and I am deeply sorry. I sincerely hope that this will not cause any further harm to the members' valuable efforts.

I still have the feeling that I have a lot to learn. I accept all of your criticism for this is a burden I must bear. I will learn more deeply if you reprimand me harshly.

I'm well aware that these humble words of apology will not make my mistake go away. Without forgetting this moment, I will try to learn and live as a better person in the future.

My sincere apologies."

Military evasion controversy

Prosecutors had identified a well-known 30-year-old idol as a potential client of a broker named Mr Gu in January. Mr Gu was charged with assisting men in obtaining exemptions from mandatory military service in South Korea by falsifying their medical records. Mr Gu allegedly promoted his services by mentioning that a well-known rapper idol had used their services and received a grade IV in his health and fitness evaluation, allowing him to serve in the social services division rather than as an active-duty soldier. Ravi's self-established agency, GROOVL1N, issued a statement stating that it was thoroughly investigating the situation and that Ravi would fully cooperate in the investigation. At the time, neither Ravi nor his agency confirmed or denied the allegations that he tried to avoid serving his time.

Ravi admitted to the charges of military-related corruption and has now withdrawn from VIXX.

