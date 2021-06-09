Ray: Ali Fazal & Shweta Basu Prasad on conveying Satyajit Ray’s stories: We’ve drawn inspiration from him

Ray is an upcoming anthology feature based on Satyajit Ray’s short stories. Ali Fazal and Shweta Basu Prasad star in Forget Me Not, a segment made by Srijit Mukherji.

Ray is an upcoming anthology to be released on a streaming platform, which comprises multiple films all based on the short stories by Satyajit Ray. Several fantastic actors including Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Anindita Bose, Ali Fazal, and Shweta Basu Prasad amongst others star in their respective segments. Ali and Shweta star in a segment called ‘Forget Me Not’, which is being directed by a prolific filmmaker called Srijit Mukherji. Ali plays Ipsit, a cut-throat corporate shark in the story that also features Anindita Bose. The films within ‘Ray’ are helmed by master storytellers Abhishek Chaubey, Vasan Bala, and Srijit Mukherjee.

Shweta and Ali recently chatted with PTI and weighed in on the global impact that Satyajit Ray’s storytelling had on the world. Speaking about Forget Me Not and Satyajit Ray, Ali said, “It is an honour to be a part of his universe, to be involved in a project that has such a strong connection with him. With Forget Me Not, we've drawn inspiration from him, his writings and tried to create a story that'll make you reminisce him while intriguing your thoughts.” Shweta mentioned that Ray films were an important part of her formative years and she has fond memories of watching the same with her grandfather.

“I think it is a great way to introduce the Netflix generation to Ray's written work and I'm honoured to be a part of this. I remember going to my grandmother's house and watching Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne, Sonar Kella, these are all Ray films. My first reaction when I heard about Ray was that of excitement,” said Shweta. Ray will be released on a leading stream platform on June 25.

