Ray: Ali Fazal speaks on his role in Srijit Mukherji’s Forget me Not: The character has a slow deterioration

Ray is an upcoming anthology releasing on a major streaming giant. The film consists of four sections that are four different stories all based on the works of Satyajit Ray. ‘Forget me Not’ is directed by Srijit Mukherji and stars Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad, and Anindita Bose in leading parts. The other three stories of the anthology include Bahrupiya, Spotlight, and Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa. Some of the intriguing star cast of an anthology plays complex characters including Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon, Bidita Bag, Radhika Madan, and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor amongst others. The films are directed by Srijit Mukherji, Abhishek Chaubey, and Vasan Bala.

Ali Fazal indulged in a chat with Indian Express and spoke his segment. He said, “The original story is Bipin Chaudhary Ka Smriti Bhram. It is a fascinating story, it’s not as dark as Forget Me Not. Yet, the seed of Forget Me Not is in Smriti Bhram. The character’s memory is playing tricks on him, or so it seems. That is the general premise.” He further added, “We wanted to situate the story in Bengaluru, before Covid. We wanted a city that had a ruthless corporate side to it. This is how we reinterpreted the context.”

Ali mentioned that pursuing this character was the study of the human mind and he keenly observed his director Srijit. He also mentioned that he had to embed a large part of his personality into the character. “The character has a slow deterioration. I wasn’t convinced about the choice I made as an actor in a lot of scenes, but I suppose actors go through it,” said Ali. Ray will release on 25 June.

