Ray: Director Srijit Mukherji on ‘Forget Me Not’ star Ali Fazal: I hope you become a superstar soon

Ali Fazal stars alongside Shweta Basu Prasad, and Anindita Bose in Srijit Mukherji’s segment Forget Me Not.

Ray, an anthology based on the short stories of Satyajit Ray is currently streaming on a major platform. The film consists of four different segments, which are four separate stories. Srijit Mukherji has directed two of them including ‘Forget Me Not’ which stars Ali Fazal and Shweta Basu Prasad in the leading roles. Srijit recently sat down for a chat with Midday and spoke about what he found special in Ali Fazal. He also mentioned that just like most Bengali storytellers, he has also been hugely influenced by the profound genius that was Satyajit Ray. Srijit has painted Ray’s stories in a grim and dark mood.

Ali Fazal is playing a successful entrepreneur Ipsit Rama Nair in Ray. Speaking about getting inspired from Satyajit Ray, Srijit said, “Anyone in Bengal who is a storyteller inevitably steps into Satyajit Ray’s world; you are brought up on his films and writings. I know all his short stories by heart.” He also spoke about OTT playing a major role in defining the new age cinema and stardom. “Now, the likes of Pankaj Tripathi and Rasika Dugal are superstars, and rightfully so because they are superb actors. The definition of a superstar is changing, thanks to OTT platforms.” Srijit Mukherji has directed another segment in Ray called ‘Bahrupiya’ which stars Kay Kay Menon in the leading part.

Further, in the conversation, Srijit mentioned that he was pleasantly surprised by Ali’s performance in the film and thinks that, ‘he has all the elements of a superstar’. “After watching his film, I messaged him, ‘You are a superb actor, I hope you become a superstar soon’, said Srijit. Srijit has taken charge to direct the Taapsee Pannu starrer biopic ‘Shabaash Mithu’ which was earlier being directed by Rahul Dholakia.

