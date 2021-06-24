Ray: Harshvarrdhan Kapoor calls Spotlight a ‘trippy strange and beautiful ride’; Check out the BTS PICS

Spotlight is a section in the Ray anthology, which is directed by Vasan Bala.

Harshvarrdhan Kapoor made his debut in 2016 with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s ‘Mirzya’ alongside Saiyami Kher. The film was a theatrical release though it did not fair too well on the box office. Post that Harsh starred in the titular part in Vikramaditya Motwane’s ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’. The film got tremendous critical acclaim but it underperformed at the box office. However, upon releasing on a streaming giant, the film got a second shelf life and it found an audience on the internet. Netizens experienced the film in the comfort of their homes and the narrative was massively appreciated.

Since then Harsh has been constantly working in the films that either have or will be releasing direct on streaming. He had a few scenes in Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor starrer ‘Ak vs Ak’, which was also a digital release, and Harsh’s comic timing took the cake. On Wednesday, Harsh took to Instagram and shared some intriguing behind-the-scenes pictures from his upcoming release Ray. Sharing his experience of working in the film, he wrote, “Less then 48 hours to go.. @vasanbala Spotlight is a trippy strange and beautiful ride… as cool as it is strange… Bizzare and funny. I loved it.. we’re handing it over to you streaming soon on @netflix_in with @radhikamadan @iamroysanyal @akansharanjankapoor @dhepoli @nirenbhatt @eeshitnarain @dharajain @shairakapoor @moragsteyn.”

Take a look at the post:

Ray is an anthology based on the short stories by the legend Satyajit Ray. Harsh’s section in the film called ‘Spotlight’ is directed by ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’ director Vasan Bala. The film co-stars Radhika Madan and Chandan Roy Sanyal in leading parts. Ray will release on a streaming platform on 25 June.

Credits :Harshvarrdhan Kapoor Instagram

