Ray: Katrina Kaif is all praise for ‘Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa’; Calls Manoj Bajpayee ‘just the best’

Manoj Bajpayee along with Gajraj Rao star in a segment in Ray directed by Abhishek Chaubey.

Director Abhishek Chaubey is known for portraying a grim mood with a touch of humour via interesting characters in unorthodox settings through his films. Abhishek has previously directed films like ‘Dedh Ishqiya’, ‘Udta Punjab’, and ‘Sonchiriya’. He has recently directed a segment in the anthology Ray, which has four stories all based on Satyajit Ray’s short stories. Abhishek collaborated with his Sonchiriya actor Manoj Bajpayee for an eccentric tale about a kleptomaniac ghazal singer. The film also stars ‘Badhaai Ho’ fame actor Gajraj Rao in the leading part. The segment titled ‘Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa’ has garnered immense acclaim from fans all over.

Katrina Kaif recently posted on her Instagram regarding ‘Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa’ and praised the film immensely. She called the film ‘amazing and ‘just loved it’. She especially praised The Family Man star Manoj Bajpayee for his tremendous performance and called him ‘just the best’. Ray has been garnering praise from fans and critics alike. The film is divided into four segments with two of them called ‘Bahrupiya’ and ‘Forget Me Not’ directed by Srijit Mukherji, while ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’ director Vasan Bala has directed ‘Spotlight’ which stars Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, and Chandan Roy Sanyal in leading parts.

Take a look at the post:

Manoj Bajpayee has been making headlines and garnering praise for his ventures on digital platforms. He recently released season 2 of the mighty popular series ‘The Family Man’, which went viral on the internet. Netizens poured in love for the series and the homegrown detective Srikant Tiwari portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee along with other supporting characters.

Also Read| Katrina Kaif has a spellbinding collection of sarees that SWEARS to tick all the wedding ready heights

Credits :Katrina Kaif Instagram

Share your comment ×