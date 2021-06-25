As Ray releases, here are 10 lesser known facts about the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray

Not only was he one of the greatest filmmakers in Indian cinema, but Satyajit Ray was also a fiction writer, illustration artist, and music composer.

Satyajit Ray was one of the most influential filmmakers in Indian cinema. The legend opened a whole new horizon to storytelling which was more nuanced than the usual broad strokes of emotions. Ray was born in 1921 in Kolkata. Upon growing up, the brilliant filmmaker went to Rabindranath Tagore’s university Shantiniketan to study art. Ray initiated his work in the field of direction with Pather Panchali in 1955, which turned out to be a timeless classic.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon and Gajraj Rao amongst other actors star in the recently released anthology called Ray, which has four different segments all based on Satyajit Ray’s stories.

As Ray releases, here’s looking at the 10 lesser-known facts about the legend.

Satyajit Ray’s films have won the prestigious National Film Award multiple times in his legendary career. The first coloured film of Bengali cinema was directed by Ray called ‘Kanchenjunga’ in 1962. Ray has been honoured with the esteemed Legion d’Honneur (Legion of Honour) in 1987 by the President of France. Ray worked in the Calcutta office of DJ Keymer (now Ogilvy) and became an art director. Ray became the music composer for all his films after 1961 and also designed publicity posters for them. After Charlie Chaplin, Ray was only the second film director to be esteemed with an honorary doctorate from Oxford. Before beginning his film career, Ray worked as a graphic designer and designed covers for books including Jawahar Lal Nehru’s Discovery of India. Ray was honoured with the prestigious Bharat Ratna before his demise. Ray was bestowed with an Academy Award for lifetime achievement in 1992. Ray unbolted the Calcutta Film Society in 1947 along with contemporaries and film historians.

