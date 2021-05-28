Ray Teaser: Manoj Bajpayee starrer anthology to have 4 tales of love, lust, betrayal & truth by Satyajit Ray

Ahead of the release of The Family Man 2, Manoj Bajpayee has shared the teaser of this upcoming series Ray and it is grabbing a lot of attention.

Manoj Bajpayee’s massive fan following has a big reason to celebrate today. The National Award winning actor, who is creating a substantial buzz in the town courtesy his upcoming espionage drama The Family Man 2, has come up with yet another surprise for his fans. Ahead of the release of The Family Man 2, the actor has announced his next project which happens to be an anthology titled as Ray. In fact, Manoj has also released the teaser of the web series which has left the fans intrigued.

To note, the anthology will feature four stories of the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray and has been helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala. These four tales which are titled as Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, Forget Me Not, Bahrupiya and Spotlight feature a great ensemble of cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, Kay Kay Menon, Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor etc. These stories are said to revolve around love, lust, betrayal and truth and the anthology is expected to leave the audience intrigued.

Interestingly, Manoj will be a part of Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa wherein he will be seen sharing the screen space with Gajendra Rao. To note, the two phenomenal actors have earlier worked together in movies like Bandit Queen, Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar!! Etc and it will be a treat to watch them in one frame. Ray is expected to hit the digital platform on June 25 this year.

