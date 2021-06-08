RAY Trailer Out: Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon, Ali Fazal starrer is about love, lust, betrayal & truth

The much awaited trailer of Ray has finally released today. The anthology is based on the writings of legendary filmmaker director Satyajit Ray.

The much-awaited trailer of Ray has finally released today. The anthology is based on the writings of legendary filmmaker director Satyajit Ray. It features Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor and Kay, Kay, Menon, amongst others. The series is based on the stories written by Satyajit Ray and will be releasing on Netflix on June 25. The series is directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji, and Vasan Bala. Fans were eagerly waiting for its trailer release and dropping appreciation-worthy comments.

Announcing the trailer, the OTT platform wrote, ‘One legendary storyteller, a magical cast and an admin who just cannot keep calm! Sorry for screaming but THE TRAILER OF RAY IS HERE.’ The trailer takes us into these timeless stories with a plethora of emotions. The stories are titled as Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, Forget Me Not, Bahrupiya and Spotlight. The other cast includes Gajraj Rao, Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Radhika Madan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

As soon as the trailer released, fans started comparing the trailer music with ‘Black Widow’. However, some users wrote, ‘The cast is mind-blowing.’ Some even demanded it to release in other languages too.

Take a look at the trailer here:

As reported in DNA, Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa’s director Abhishek Chaubey said that he was attracted to stories that twist with whimsy and humour. He even praised Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao and expected that people love to watch them together.

