Ray Twitter Review: Waiting to see Ali Fazal, Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon’s film? Here’s what Tweeples feel

There couldn’t be a better way to start your weekend. As ‘Ray’, an anthology series hit the floors, netizens took to their Twitter handles to announce the ‘verdict’. Scroll below to see.

Directed by Vasan Bala, Srijit Mukherji and Abhishek Chaubey, ‘Ray’ released on June 25, 2021, on the OTT platform. ‘Ray’ is an anthology of four stories across a span of approximately 60 minutes each. Ray -- an anthology of four stories that range around 60 minutes each. The first part of the story helmed by Mukherji, ‘Forget Me Not’ revolves around Ali Fazal’s character Ipsit. The second story in line ‘Bahupriya’ which is also helmed by Mukherjee stars Kay Kay Menon. Next up in the series is Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao starrer ‘Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa’ by Abhishek Chaubey. The last story ‘Spotlight’ by Vasan Bala stars Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Radhika Madan.

As soon as the series went live on Netflix, binge-watchers rushed to enjoy the series. Many of them watched it in one go and loved every bit of the three-episode series. Several fans of the show took to their Twitter handles to express their opinions. “Abhishek Chaubey amazes again! What an adaptation! #Ray on @NetflixIndia,” said one of the show’s fans. Another binge-watcher said, “Hats off to the creators of #ray @NetflixIndia …. @alifazal9 and @BajpayeeManoj You guys nailed it. U truly lived those characters for an hour .. kya bawaal acting kiye hai.”

'RAY' webseries e Manoj Bajpeyee sir ER acting and Gajraj Rao ji r Acting mind blowing and srijit sir ER story r direction and All entire cast is very good..

Series ta Khub e Bhalo@srijitspeaketh @BajpayeeManoj @raogajraj #Netflix #Ray — Pratyush Chakraborti (@impratyushc) June 25, 2021

Loving this so far

One of the finest creations of @NetflixIndia #ray pic.twitter.com/LTDSjuT2Fq — Samuel Priyatam (@sammisam8888) June 25, 2021

Abhishek Chaubey amazes again! What an adaptation! #Ray on @NetflixIndia detailed reaction will follow soon… — Abhishek Mukherjee (@titanmukherjee) June 25, 2021

Just watched the first Ep. of #Ray. Mind is Blown. This is what you make when you use legendary Satyajit Ray's name. Wow !!!. @alifazal9 respect man. #ForgetMeNot — Ankit Raj Sharma (@RajSharmaAnkit) June 25, 2021

One man gets better and better in each performance from good better to great @BajpayeeManoj sirji #FamilyMan #Ray pic.twitter.com/mNuDMAbcAx — kiran (@kiranpaic) June 25, 2021

@BajpayeeManoj what to say sir dont have words for your class acting just lit whether the @alifazal9 Aka GUDDU BHAIYA mind blowing just catch the #Ray of your acting still mind blowing sir @BajpayeeManoj since #GangsofWasseypur love you all guys — Mohd Rahib Abbas (@sonofmkabbas) June 25, 2021

Earlier today, fiancee Richa Chadha also heaped praises on Ali Fazal’s performance and wrote an appreciation post for him on Instagram, “So proud of bae, You can see him next in RAY. Be it Guddu or Abdul, His range is beautiful. (This poem may be lame), But @alifazal9 has really upped his game.”

