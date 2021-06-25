  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ray Twitter Review: Waiting to see Ali Fazal, Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon’s film? Here’s what Tweeples feel

There couldn’t be a better way to start your weekend. As ‘Ray’, an anthology series hit the floors, netizens took to their Twitter handles to announce the ‘verdict’. Scroll below to see.
10340 reads Mumbai Updated: June 25, 2021 06:37 pm
Ray Twitter Review Ray Twitter Review: Waiting to see Ali Fazal, Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon’s film? Here’s what Tweeples feel (Pic Credits: Netflix -Youtube Channel)
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Directed by Vasan Bala, Srijit Mukherji and Abhishek Chaubey, ‘Ray’ released on June 25, 2021, on the OTT platform. ‘Ray’ is an anthology of four stories across a span of approximately 60 minutes each. Ray -- an anthology of four stories that range around 60 minutes each. The first part of the story helmed by Mukherji, ‘Forget Me Not’ revolves around Ali Fazal’s character Ipsit. The second story in line ‘Bahupriya’ which is also helmed by Mukherjee stars Kay Kay Menon. Next up in the series is Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao starrer ‘Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa’ by Abhishek Chaubey. The last story ‘Spotlight’ by Vasan Bala stars Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Radhika Madan. 

As soon as the series went live on Netflix, binge-watchers rushed to enjoy the series. Many of them watched it in one go and loved every bit of the three-episode series. Several fans of the show took to their Twitter handles to express their opinions. “Abhishek Chaubey amazes again! What an adaptation! #Ray on @NetflixIndia,” said one of the show’s fans. Another binge-watcher said, “Hats off to the creators of #ray @NetflixIndia …. @alifazal9 and @BajpayeeManoj You guys nailed it. U truly lived those characters for an hour .. kya bawaal acting kiye hai.”

Take a look: 

Earlier today, fiancee Richa Chadha also heaped praises on Ali Fazal’s performance and wrote an appreciation post for him on Instagram, “So proud of bae, You can see him next in RAY. Be it Guddu or Abdul, His range is beautiful. (This poem may be lame), But @alifazal9 has really upped his game.” 

Also Read: Ray Review: Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon are eccentric, entertaining and sometimes iffy in this anthology 

Credits :Pic Credits: Netflix (Youtube Channel)

You may like these
Ray Review: Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon are eccentric, entertaining and sometimes iffy in this anthology
Richa Chadha pens an appreciation poem for beau Ali Fazal as she watches ‘Ray’
Ray: Ali Fazal speaks on his role in Srijit Mukherji’s Forget me Not: The character has a slow deterioration
Ray: Ali Fazal & Shweta Basu Prasad on conveying Satyajit Ray’s stories: We’ve drawn inspiration from him
The Family Man 2 Twitter Review: Manoj Bajpayee & Samantha floor audiences; Netizens 'can't wait for season 3'
The Family Man 2 Review: Raj and DK simplify a complex tale of espionage with Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha and co.
close