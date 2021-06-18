Ready To Love: SEVENTEEN members profess love in the most endearing manner in a sentimental comeback video

SEVENTEEN has made their much-anticipated return! Read on to find out.

In their official press conference for Your Choice, leader S.Coups shared that they conceived the album thinking of their beloved fandom, CARAT and they will show the power of love through this album. It makes me wonder, Love, has always acted as an undisputable muse for artists, who convey their deepest and most secretive feelings through their art, and yet the feeling of love hasn't changed one bit, just the interpretation of it. With SEVENTEEN, the meaning and purpose is both magical, fairytale and a dream, that we don't want to end.

'Self-producing' idols and talented artists SEVENTEEN are back with their eighth mini-album, Your Choice accompanied by the music video of its title track, Ready To Love. Ready to Love is the next track in SEVENTEEN's 2021 project 'Power of Love', which was kicked off by Wonwoo and Mingyu with their digital single "Bittersweet" featuring Lee Hi. The R&B based pop song narrates the ordeal of a guy who has fallen in love with his friend and wants to get out of the 'friendzone' by confessing his love to them. Woozi composed the song along with BUMZU, Bang Si Hyuk, Wonderkid, Kyler Niko, Christoffer Semelius, and H.KENNETH, and the lyrics were co-written by Woozi, S.Coups, and Mingyu along with BUMZU, danke, Bang Si Hyuk, and Kyler Niko.

The music video is soft and sentimental and sonically it hits the sweet spots, giving you butterflies in your stomach. The sound is so well attuned and synchronised that one feels they are in a live concert! The chorus and synchronized choreography in the rain is the absolute highlight and we wouldn't accept anything lesser than 'K-pop Dance Kings' themselves!

Meanwhile, The8 announced that he will minimize his participation in upcoming performances as he has sustained an injury during practice and was advised by a doctor to “get sufficient rest and minimize intense physical activities, including choreography."

