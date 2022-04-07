Real life couple Shin Min Ah & Kim Woo Bin in Our Blues: Writer Noh dishes on her reason to cast separately

On April 7, the team of upcoming tvN drama ‘Our Blues’ took part in an online press conference. In attendance was the cast including Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min Ah, Cha Seung Won, Lee Jung Eun, Uhm Jung Hwa, Han Ji Min and Kim Woo Bin alongside famous writer Noh Kyung Hee and director Kim Kyu Tae.

As the cast went on answering the questions for the press, one of the most requested ones was about Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin. The two actors have been dating ever since May 2015 and have only shot a commercial together. When it was announced that the real life couple will be acting in the same drama, many hoped to see them paired with each other, however it was later revealed that Shin Min Ah’s partner would be Lee Byung Hun and Kim Woo Bin would be paired against Han Ji Min.

Noh Kyung Hee was asked about her choice to cast both of them in the same drama, albeit not as each other’s love interest. The talented writer answered, “I knew they wouldn’t join the project if they were cast against each other. When I was casting them I did tell them that they will not appear as a couple and they would each have a romantic relationship with someone else. And thankfully they were fine with that.” She continued talking about her reason, “I wanted to cast them because they are great actors. I didn’t think much of anything else. They are cool and professional.”

‘Our Blues’ premieres on April 9 on tvN and Netflix.

