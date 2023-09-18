'Really good at cooking': Hilarious moment when NCT's Haechan almost burnt down SM Ent building with tissue

NCT members are known for their humor and hilarious videos. The K-pop boy group is not only extremely gifted with vocals, dancing skills, and striking visuals but also for their witty behavior. One of the iconic moments was when NCT 127 members Yuta, Haechan, Jungwoo, and WayV's Kun were cooking and an accident took place.

When Haechan almost burnt the SM Entertainment building down

Four NCT members came together for a live broadcast video called Kunta’s Restaurant. Kun from WayV and NCT 127's Yuta, Jungwoo, and Haechan made rice cake soup and a wonton dish back in 2018. WayV's Kun was the main chef for the live video session while the other members were there to assist him. All four members did their best to make the rice cake soup, everyone was doing their job properly. Member Yuta and Jungwoo were reading comments and started complimenting Kun and Haechan on their cooking skills saying, "Since Kun and Haechan are really good at cooking…". At the same time, an unexpected incident took place. Haechan was working on his own at the side, he was holding a tissue that caught fire.

Yuta could not even complete and Haechan tried to get rid of it and bumped into Kum. All of them were concerned if he was hurt or not but it was a relief nothing happened. All the members were safe. Kun, the eldest member there, quickly put out the fire which led the live video session to move on so smoothly that many fans and netizens thought that it was completely normal for it to happen. Kun asked everyone to be careful so that no one would hurt themselves.

Fans reaction to Haechan burning the tissue

This is one of the iconic moments as everything happened that seemed usual and Yuta's statement contradicted Haechan's action. The talented boys are also effortlessly funny, this tissue incident was extremely hilarious for the viewers. Many fans made memes out of it saying that he almost burnt the SM Entertainment building. Fans also say that this was one of the best moments that happened in the history of NCT lives.

