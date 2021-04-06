THIS is the reason why EXID's Hani has been meticulously studying Psychology

EXID's Hani aka Ahn Hee Yeon has been studying Psychology diligently despite a hectic schedule. Read on to find out.

It is admirable how Idols find time to pursue their studies or passion projects, despite their hectic schedules. EXID's Hani aka Ahn Hee Yeon is one such idol who makes time for her passion projects and hobbies despite a hectic schedule. On the April 5 episode of KBS Joy's 'Ask Anything,' Hani appeared as a special guest to share rare insights into her everyday life and her existing worries. Hani also revealed that she has been studying psychology despite her busy schedule.

Hani explained by saying that she is someone who cannot take care of herself. She shared that she cannot do a lot of things by herself and constantly needs help. She further revealed that she feels the need to become mature and shared that Apink's Eunji, who appears on 'Sumi Lodge' with Hani, takes care of her. Thus, Hani feels the need to change and become a better version of herself. Hani shared that she is currently pursuing psychology through an Academic Credit Bank System. Her motto is to help her juniors in the entertainment industry. She hopes that by helping others, she can grow on to become a better version of herself!

Meanwhile, Hani has been offered the role of the female lead in JTBC's forthcoming show Idol. Not enough details are known about the plotline, just that Idol will be directed by Noh Jong Chan PD of Cleaning with Passion and written by Jeong Yoon Jung of Misaeng fame. Kim Min Kyu has been offered the role of the male lead opposite her and is currently reviewing the offer.

