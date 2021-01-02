  1. Home
Is THIS the reason why lovebirds Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin started dating much after wrapping Crash Landing on You?

While it's been reported that Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin started dating in March 2020, it's also being revealed that the Crash Landing on You lovebirds fell for each other while shooting for The Negotiation in 2018.
2021-01-02
2021 started off on a bright note as it was reported by Dispatch that Crash Landing on You's lead pair Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin have been dating since March 2020, a month after the popular tvN drama aired its final episode. Both actors' agencies further confirmed the dating rumours fluttering Binjin hearts all around the world. Moreover, Ye-jin even gushed about dating Bin in a romantic Instagram post.

While it's only been eight months since the CLOY co-stars started dating, it is being reported by OSEN via Allkpop that the lovebirds' developed romantic feelings for each other much before CLOY. According to entertainment insiders, Bin and Ye-jin fells for each other during their first project together, 2018's The Negotiation. During that time, the dating speculations had already commenced with both parties denying it constantly. Moreover, it's also being reported that Bin and Ye-jin purposefully kept a distance from each other post wrapping up their now cult drama with the reason being that they wanted to separate their private feelings from professional emotions which were tied to CLOY, a supremely romantic drama.

Excuse us while we cheer for the CLOY pair for getting their happy ending in real-life too!

Are you surprised with Dispatch's reveal of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin dating? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Son Ye Jin breaks her SILENCE on her relationship with Hyun Bin: I’m so grateful I met a good person

Before Bin and Ye-jin dating reveal by Dispatch, Joy News 24 had reported that VIXX member Ravi and Girls' Generation's member Taeyeon have been dating for a year but both the singers' agencies denied the rumours.

Credits :OSEN,Allkpop,Getty Images

