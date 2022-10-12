Reborn Rich 1st Poster OUT: Song Joong Ki’s revenge tale announces premiere date

Reborn Rich, read as ‘재벌집 막내아들’ in Korean, is an upcoming JTBC fantasy and crime drama starring ‘Vincenzo’ fame, actor Song Joong Ki in the lead role. Based on a web novel named The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate by San Gyung, the story will unravel soon. The story:

Song Joong Ki takes on the character of Yoon Hyun Woo, an anti-hero who is reborn as the son of a family that has done wrong by him in the past. Now named as Jin Do Jin, he lives as the youngest of the lot. He was framed and murdered by the Sunyang Group, which is a conglomerate, and returns in a new body to plot a cruel and detailed revenge on them.

The cast:

Apart from the leading man, Lee Sung Min will play the role of Jin Yang Chul, the head of Sunyang Group. His greed for money has made him become a ruthless and powerful man in the financial world, after rising from nothing. Shin Hyun Been will embody prosecutor Seo Min Young. Being from a legally influential family, she vows for anti-corruption and investigates cases involving major companies, with her most talked about target being the Sunyang Group. Reborn Rich poster:

A new teaser poster was released announcing the upcoming drama where Song Joong Ki can be seen standing out from the family picture with a starkly different background than the rest. Moreover, the text atop his head reads, “Reborn in the bloodline of the family that killed me.”