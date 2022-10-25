Reborn Rich 2nd Teaser: Song Joong Ki and Lee Sung Min play a fierce game of winning and losing
The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate, will he take revenge or forfeit under power?
Reborn Rich is an upcoming thriller-crime show that has its roots set into a multi-generational drama fueled by revenge. Starring Song Joong Ki in the lead role, it has him playing double characters of Yoon Hyun Woo and Jin Do Joon. On the other end, Lee Sung Min plays Jin Yang Chul.
Reborn Rich teaser
The new teaser opens with Yoon Hyun Woo entering a room, dressed in a sleek fit with glasses sitting on his nose. He begins a tense game of billiards with Jin Yang Chul on the opposite side. Yoon Hyun Woo remarks, “I thought I couldn’t beat you even if I died, but you wouldn’t know that…” The game ends with a haughty win on the young man’s side as his employer loses his calm, throwing his cue stick at the table in anger.
“I really died in front of you.”, Jin Yang Chul stares wide eyed in front of him, at the man who has turned into a sweater-dressed one and is smirking, “To be reborn as the family that killed me.” Yoon Hyun Woo is now Jin Do Joon, the youngest son of the man who wronged him and framed him, eventually being the cause behind his death.
Storyline
A revenge driven tale of a conglomerate’s corrupt actions and one of their workers being blamed for it, leading to his murder, sees a revival sometime later as the same man is reborn with the plan of taking vengeance and is in fact in the body of one of their own. Shin Hyun Been is also a part of the cast as Seo Min Young, the good-willed prosecutor on the hunt for the wrongdoings of big companies.
‘Reborn Rich’ is set to premiere on November 18 at 10:30 pm KST (7 pm IST) and will air every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: Reborn Rich 1st Poster OUT: Song Joong Ki’s revenge tale announces premiere date