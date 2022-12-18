Reborn Rich joins The World of the Married, SKY Castle in all time top-rated K-dramas

‘ Reborn Rich ’, has crossed another milestone, adding to its steadily growing fame and audience interest. As of this week, it has joined other JTBC shows ‘ The World of the Married ’ and ‘ SKY Castle ’ in the top 3 ranking of the all-time highest-rated K-dramas on cable TV.

‘Reborn Rich’ has been one of the greatest premieres of this year and is continuing to build on its fame as it crossed 20 per cent viewership ratings last week, surpassing the virally popular ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’. As of its latest episode, it has been noted that the K-drama recorded an average rating of 22.5 per cent nationwide. With this, it has grabbed the No. 3 spot in the all-time highest-rated cable TV dramas joining the two previous JTBC shows. ‘The World of the Married’ is known to have recorded 28.4 per cent for its series finale meanwhile ‘SKY Castle’ set its personal best at 23.8 per cent. At the same time, the Seoul metropolitan region showed a 24.4 per cent viewership rating for the thirteenth episode, also making it the highest number for the drama so far.

Reborn Rich

The drama follows Song Joong Ki’s character Yoon Hyun Woo, who is wronged by the family he worked for and is murdered by them. He later wakes up, reincarnated in the body of the conglomerate’s youngest grandson named Jin Do Joon and decides to take over the business. While plotting his revenge, he goes against the person behind his death, the founder of Soonyang Group, Jin Yang Chul (played by Lee Sung Min), who is now his grandfather. The show has gathered global interest, being aired on multiple OTT platforms internationally as well as on JTBC domestically allowing people of all ages to tune into the vengeance-driven storyline.