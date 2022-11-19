Reborn Rich Premiere Review: Song Joong Ki is a hardworking man; Shin Hyun Been marks her presence

Yoon Hyun Woo (Song Joong Ki), who has dedicated himself to working for the Sunyang family without any rejection, questions, or judgment, was killed by conspiracy and unexpected betrayal. However, Yoon Hyun Woo was 'reset' with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of his return. In 1987, his new appearance as Jin Do Joon (played by Song Joong Ki), the youngest son of the Sunyang family, gave a thrilling thrill and made us look forward to the next story.

The beginning of the episode:

The episode opened an intense prelude with the appearance of Yoon Hyun Woo, who becomes the owner of 600 million dollars. It was at the 10th anniversary memorial service for Jin Yang Cheol (Lee Sung Min), the founder of Sunyang Group, that his fate began to change. Also, that day was also the day when Sunyang Group's special statement to the public was scheduled. But a variable came. The current chairman of the Sunyang Group, Jin Yeong Ki, collapsed from a chronic illness, and to make matters worse, the vice chairman, Jin Sung Joon, who was supposed to fill the vacant position, disappeared.

Song Joong Ki as Yoon Hyun Woo:

Yoon Hyun Woo, loyal to the Sunyang family, found Jin Sung Joon and put him on the podium after risking all sorts of insults this time as well. Jin Sung Joon's discourse to remove the stigma of being a hotbed of illegality and evasion caused a hot reaction, but at the same time it became a clue to inviting dangerous guests. He was prosecutor Seo Min Yeong (played by Shin Hyun Been), who is called the 'Grim Reaper of Sunyang'. Seo Min Young noticed the existence of slush funds in the story of Jin Sung Joon earlier. He quickly seized and searched the Planning and Coordination Headquarters, but in vain. This is because Jin Do Joon had already stolen all the documents and data one step ahead.

GOT7's Jinyoung in 'Reborn Rich':

Meanwhile, this led to an unexpected discovery. Shin Gyeong Min (played by Park Jin Young), the assistant manager of the same team, found data about an affiliate called 'Sunyang Micro'. It contained information that Sunyang Group's assets were being leaked abroad through Sunyang Micro. Yoon Hyeon Woo reported all the contents to Jin Sung Joon after thinking about it. In response, Jin Sung Joon appointed him as the head of the finance team and ordered him to retrieve Sunyang's assets. Yoon Hyun Woo gladly accepted the order, and this was the reason that Yoon Hyun Woo was able to move a huge amount of 600 million dollars.

The dream job of the head of the finance team, recognition from the upper ranks, and even the assets of Sunyang safely found. Yoon Hyun Woo smiled at the hope he found in a foreign land, but this did not last long. At some point, mysterious assailants started chasing him, and after a chase after chase, Yoon Hyun Woo faced a desperate crisis. He collapsed and came to his senses on a remote cliff. And the person standing in front of him was none other than Shin Gyeong Min. Surrounded by a sense of betrayal, Yoon Hyun Woo asked why he was doing this and whose order it was, but he could not get an answer. With a single gunshot, he eventually fell into the deep sea.

And a miracle happened. Yoon Hyun Woo, who seemed to have lost his life, returned to the boy of 1987, 'Jin Do Joon (played by Kim Kang Hoon)'. Even more surprising was the fact that Jin Do Jun was the youngest grandson of Jin Yang Cheol, the first chairman of Sunyang Group. After that, Jin Yang Cheol appeared, and he was seized with an uncontrollable shock. A man reborn with the blood of the family that killed him. His appearance, finally facing the turning point of fate, exploded curiosity with thrill.

About the main characters:

The drama captivated viewers from the beginning with its turbulent development. At the center of it was the good performances of the actors. Song Joong Ki, who portrayed the moments of Yoon Hyun Woo, who is sometimes calm and affectionately loyal to Sunyang, showed his true value again this time. The acting that detailed the inside of the character, from the fear in front of death to the confusion of betrayal, was the power that maximized the sense of immersion. Lee Sung Min also left a strong impact with his short appearance, raising expectations for his future performance. Shin Hyun Been imprinted her presence by perfectly blending into Seo Min Young, a prosecutor armed with her strength and tenacity.

Yoon Hyun Woo, who had lived his life sacrificing only for Sunyang, faced a crisis due to the iron rule he had set. What will Sunyang mean to him in his second life, which begins anew after leaving behind his previous life after his betrayal? From secretary to youngest son, attention is focused on his next move, which begins to take a step from the outside to the inside of Sunyang.

ALSO READ: Somebody Full Review: Kim Young Kwang and Kang Hae Lim have an unconventional and twisted love story

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the drama so far? Let us know in the comments below.