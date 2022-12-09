Reborn Rich special poster reveals Jin Do Joon and Seo Min Young are just one step away from crossing paths
JTBC recently dropped a special poster of the beloved K-drama Reborn Rich featuring Song Joong Ki and Shin Hyun Been reveals their characters are merely one step away from crossing paths.
The makers of the beloved K-drama Reborn Rich intrigue fans with a special poster starring Song Joong Ki and Shin Hyun Been.
The latest special poster REVEALS the Reborn Rich duo is merely one step away from crossing paths
On Thursday, December 8, the makers of Reborn Rich released a special poster featuring Jin Do Joon and Seo Min Young played by Song Joong Ki and Shin Hyun Been. The previously released episodes have showcased the duo walking through separate paths in order to follow their polar goals for revenge as well as justice. However, the latest special poster reveals the duo is merely one step away from crossing paths.
The Reborn Rich poster features both characters in different age groups
Another interesting fact in the poster that serves as an intriguing element has to be the fact that the poster features both characters in different age groups. It showcases Jin Do Joon in his 20s while Seo Min Young in her 40s.
The poster says -
The special poster for Reborn Rich features Korean text that says, “The partnership to hunt down the Soonyang family begins.” The poster definitely raises anticipation regarding what is in store for the characters' further journey and how they will cross generations to achieve a similar goal.
Here is the special poster -
About Reborn Rich
Reborn Rich is a beloved JTBC fantasy drama that features Song Joong Ki who plays the role of a loyal secretary to a chaebol family named Yoon Hyun Woo. The show features a plot around framing, embezzlement, and revenge with a fantasy twist. The latest episode of the JTBC drama Reborn Rich aired on December 9 at 10:30 p.m. KST.
