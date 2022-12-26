Reborn Rich star Song Joong Ki confirms relationship with British non-celebrity girlfriend

Song Joong Ki is dating! You heard that right, the South Korean superstar has confirmed that he is dating a British woman after initial reports of his relationship status being changed were made on the morning of December 26.

It was reported that Song Joong Ki introduced a woman to the staff members of his drama ‘Reborn Rich’ at the media conference on December 7 in Singapore. The two reportedly met through a mutual friend last year and have begun their happy relationship. Alleged photos have been shared of the two at the Incheon International airport as Song Joong Ki is being open about his relationship.

Song Joong Ki’s agency confirms reports

HighZium Studio, the agency that manages the actor, confirmed that he was in a relationship with a statement, “Actor Song Joong Ki is currently seeing a woman with good feelings. We hope that you can support their relationship.” The agency continued with its response on other speculations saying, “We ask for your understanding that information other than the fact that they are in a relationship cannot be confirmed. Please refrain from writing any unconfirmed or speculative reports.”

Song Joong Ki’s past relationship

The South Korean actor confirmed his relationship with ‘Descendants of the Sun’ costar Song Hye Kyo and announced their engagement news on July 5, 2017. The couple got married in a lavish ceremony on October 31, 2017. However, the two ended the marriage and announced that they will be getting a divorce in June, 2019.

Since then there have been reports of the actor dating other co-stars including Kim Tae Ri with whom he worked in the science fiction movie ‘Space Sweepers’. His agency had denied all such rumours.