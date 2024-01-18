Reborn Rich star Song Joong Ki in talks for next lead role in Run On writer's upcoming project My Youth

Song Joong Ki, the prominent South Korean actor, best known for his roles in K-dramas like Descendants of Sun, Reborn Rich, and more, is reportedly in talks to take the lead role in My Youth, an upcoming drama written by Park Shi Hyun, known for her work in Run On.

Song Joong Ki likely to lead My Youth

Excitement is brewing among K-drama enthusiasts as popular actor Song Joong Ki contemplates a return to the small screen after a two-year hiatus. On January 18, OSEN reported that the acclaimed actor is in talks to headline the upcoming drama My Youth (working title), currently in production under his agency, HighZium Studio.

In response to the circulating reports, HighZium Studio addressed the speculation, stating, “Song Joong Ki received an offer to star in the new drama My Youth and he is reviewing the offer." The potential collaboration between Song Joong Ki and the drama is generating substantial buzz, particularly as it marks his first foray into a new project since becoming a father in June 2023.

My Youth boasts an impressive creative team, with the script crafted by Park Si Hyun, renowned for the success of the JTBC drama Run On. HighZium Studio will take the reins of production, heightening expectations for a quality series that aligns with Song Joong Ki's track record of stellar performances.

Advertisement

As fans eagerly await confirmation of Song Joong Ki's participation, the prospect of his return to the screen adds an extra layer of anticipation to the drama landscape, promising a compelling narrative with the actor at the helm.

Song Joong Ki’s latest activities

After a two-year hiatus from the small screen, fans of the talented actor Song Joong Ki are eagerly anticipating his potential return with the upcoming drama My Youth (working title). If he accepts the offer, this would mark his first foray into a new television project since becoming a father in June 2023, adding a personal touch to his professional comeback. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Known for captivating audiences in the hit drama Reborn Rich, Song Joong Ki has demonstrated his versatility as an actor. In addition to his small-screen success, he made a notable appearance in the film Hopeless, showcased at the prestigious 2023 Cannes Film Festival. With a successful career that spans both television and film, Song Joong Ki's return to the drama scene is highly anticipated, and fans are eager to witness the next chapter in his illustrious career.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Doctor Slump teaser highlights OUT: Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye turn enemies to lovers amid life struggles